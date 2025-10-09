Indian Railways authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a female school teacher accused of traveling without a ticket, obstructing railway staff, and making false molestation claims against a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). The incident, which occurred aboard the Ranchi-Gorakhpur Express on October 4, 2025, escalated into a viral controversy after videos captured her heated confrontation with the TTE while the woman was traveling from Siwan to Gorakhpur in an AC coach.

The teacher, reportedly a resident of Ramgulam Tola in Deoria, was unable to produce a valid ticket when asked by the TTE, leading to an argument where she allegedly accused the TTE of harassment and attempted to snatch his phone while he recorded the exchange.

According to a railway official, the FIR was lodged under Sections 145 (causing nuisance), 146 (obstructing a railway servant), and 147 (trespass) of the Railways Act, 1989. The case is also being escalated to the Government Railway Police (GRP) due to reports of death threats made against the young TTE involved. The official, who recorded the video to protect himself from potential false accusations, is receiving support from authorities amid concerns for his safety.

FIR has been lodged against the passenger under 147, 145 and 146 of Railways Act.



We will be escalating the case with GRP as well since the act involves giving dire threats.



He is a young staff who is a bit scared right now and we are giving him all the support that he needs.… https://t.co/rD579BTSUW — Rahman Sheikh (@rahmanology) October 9, 2025

“He is a young staff who is a bit scared right now and we are giving him all the support that he needs,” said Railway officer Rahman Sheikh in a post on X.

Viral videos of the incident show the woman defiantly arguing with the TTE, accusing him of harassment for asking to show her ticket or leave the AC coach. When the TTE was asking the ticket, she said that he was disturbing her in the intention of harassing her. He said that despite being a Bihar government teacher, she was travelling without ticket.

From the video it is apparent that it was not their first confrontation, and the TTE had caught her travelling ticketless earlier also. He also knew about her occupation.

When the TTE started recording the argument, she tried to snatch the phone, but he stood firm. After that she claimed that was TTE was harassing a woman. She then said she has ticket, but refused to show it when asked. The women finally left the coach.

However, the confrontation continued at Samastipur station, where the woman called her family members, who arrived and created a scene in front of Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers.

A video from the station depicts a chaotic gathering involving her relatives, police, and onlookers. In the video, the woman continues to accuse the TTE of harassment, while the TTE says that all the passengers in the coach saw what happened. Amid the noise, the woman’s aides can be heard issuing threats to the TTE.

The woman was later fined ₹990 twice for travelling without ticket. According to Railway officer Rahman Sheikh, the woman and her father had made similar scenes in multiple previous occasions as well. He added that Railway authorities will be writing to all the authorities to advice their employees to not travel without ticket, as it becomes a nuisance for valid long distance passengers in trains.

Sheikh said that such habitual ticketless passengers often file such false complaints against TTEs, and submit partial videos showing one side of the incident. Media then publish such reports against the Railway authorities without verifying facts. He said that such incidents should be checked properly by all.

He also added that the TTE had recorded the video only to protect himself from false accusations, and had no intention to make it viral.