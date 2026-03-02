Frontline terms General Category ‘dominant castes’, sparks outrage, boycott calls against The Hindu group

The Hindu Group-owned Frontline magazine’s March 2026 cover has triggered a wave of criticism after the magazine termed General Castes as “dominant castes” and accused them of stalling the University Grants Commission’s proposed Equity Regulations. The cartoon used by the magazine on its front page has sparked outrage as it allegedly depicts hate towards the Brahmin community. Several users have accused the publication of targeting the General Category and promoting a divisive narrative.

Cover artwork draws sharp reactions

Frontline, the national magazine published by The Hindu group, released its latest issue with the headline “Outraged” and the line: “The anger of dominant castes that has stalled the UGC regulations has in reality stalled the last-mile delivery of Article 14.” The cover features artwork inspired by Edvard Munch’s The Scream, depicting a stylised figure with visible cultural markers portraying the caricature as a Brahmin.

Soon after the cover was shared online, critics alleged that the magazine was equating the General Category with “dominant castes” and presenting them as obstacles to constitutional equality. Some users described the caricature as derogatory and accused the publication of demonising an entire social group instead of engaging with the policy debate around the UGC regulations.

Complaints filed, boycott calls intensify

X user Sandeep said in a social media post that he has filed a complaint against Frontline with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He added, “The main points of my complaint are: wrongly portraying the General Category as a “Dominant Caste”, spreading misleading claims regarding Article 14, mocking Brahmins, and creating a false narrative that promotes social division.”

I have filed my complaint against @frontline_india with the @MIB_India .



The main points of my complaint are:-

wrongly portraying the General Category as a "Dominant Caste", spreading misleading claims regarding Article 14, mocking Brahmins, and creating a false narrative that… pic.twitter.com/j06zGsa13B — Sandeep VS State (@imra_mra) March 1, 2026

Dr Neha Laldas, one of the prominent voices opposing the proposed UGC guidelines, said that nothing has changed over years when it comes to The Hindu group. She wrote, “Then also “The Hindu” was brahminophobic.Now also it is brahminophobic.”

Nothing has changed over years.

Then also "The Hindu" was brahminophobic.

Now also it is brahminophobic.#BoycottTheHinduGroup pic.twitter.com/4co6hR2hnY — Dr. Neha Das (@neha_laldas) March 2, 2026

In another post, she wrote, “The hinduphobic “The Hindu” group should either withdraw its Frontline March edition, calling GC as oppressor castes or face boycott from all GCs,” and called for boycotting The Hindu Group if it fails to withdraw the edition.

The hinduphobic "The Hindu" group should either withdraw its Frontline March edition, calling GC as oppressor castes or face boycott from all GCs.#BoycottTheHinduGroup

-Cancel your The Hindu/Frontline subscriptions

-Stop giving ads to this group

-Stop buying products advertised… pic.twitter.com/5YJ2RNZgj4 — Dr. Neha Das (@neha_laldas) March 2, 2026

X user Sameer questioned if Frontline has now shame.

What is this @frontline_india ? Have you no shame?



I really wish @jsaideepak sues them pic.twitter.com/XfbfVESjjz — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) March 2, 2026

The hashtag #BoycottTheHinduGroup began trending among sections of users, with calls to cancel subscriptions and withdraw advertising support from the publication. Some commentators argued that criticism of policy should not translate into what they see as visual stereotyping of a community.