Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday announced a founding contribution of ₹100 crore towards the creation of the Bharat Knowledge Graph, a first-of-its-kind digital platform aimed at preserving and structuring India’s ancient civilisational knowledge for the Artificial Intelligence era.

The announcement was made during the keynote address at the inaugural Adani Global Indology Conclave, a three-day event (20–22 November 2025) hosted by the Adani Group in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Ministry of Education at the Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad.

Describing the initiative as “the repayment of a civilisational debt,” Gautam Adani said that without active defence of cultural frameworks, human behaviour risks being reshaped by “the cold logic of the machine’s algorithms.” He emphasised the urgent need to future-proof India’s knowledge systems at a time when Indology departments worldwide are shrinking.

Gautam Adani said, "As a beginning, I am humbled to announce a founding contribution of ₹100 crore towards building the Bharat Knowledge Graph and supporting the scholars and technologists who will contribute to this Indology mission. This is the repayment of a civilizational debt."

He further added, “If a civilization does not actively defend its cultural and emotional frameworks, human behaviour will bend, not towards culture or tradition, but towards the cold logic of the machine’s algorithms. This shift will be silent, gradual and will reshape how we feel, learn and analyse our own country.”

The Bharat Knowledge Graph will serve as a structured, interdisciplinary digital repository integrating India’s traditional wisdom in fields such as linguistics, astronomy, mathematics, governance, literature, healthcare, and sustainability with modern tools like data science and multimodal archiving.

In addition, the Adani Group and Indian Knowledge Systems have launched a five-year programme to fund 14 PhD scholars selected through a national consultation involving IITs, IIMs, and leading scholars. The scholars will conduct research applying contemporary methodologies to areas including Paninian grammar and computational linguistics, ancient astronomical systems, indigenous healthcare, traditional engineering principles, political thought, heritage studies, and classical literature.

The guest of honour, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotir Math, praised the initiative, stating, “When I assumed the position of Shankaracharya, I had said that my role would become meaningful only when India becomes the Vishwaguru (global teacher). And today, Gautam Adani ji’s initiative is a major support to that very dream of mine”.

Adani Group in a statement said that “Indology has historically shaped the global understanding of India, influencing sectors as varied as linguistics, astronomy, mathematics, governance, literature and health sciences. But decades of declining institutional support have diluted its academic depth.” The initiative has been taken to address this issue.

The group further added, “Rooted in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the ancient Indian ethos of “the world as one family”— the initiative reflects the Adani Group’s commitment to strengthening India’s soft power and civilisational leadership.”