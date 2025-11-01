Greater Noida: Stray dogs attack resident in posh housing society, CCTV footage goes viral

On Tuesday (28th October), a resident of a posh housing society was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the victim had gone out for a walk in the society’s park when the attack took place. He managed to escape narrowly with some injuries.

The CCTV footage of the dog attack has now gone viral on social media.

A resident of a Greater Noida society was injured after being attacked by stray dogs inside the premises, raising fresh concerns over safety and management of strays in residential areas.#GreaterNoida #StrayDogs #AnimalAttack #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/dRKuw1WKbW — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) October 31, 2025

Residents of the housing society have now demanded strict action against the menace of stray dogs. As per them, several people have been bitten by stray dogs so far. However, no conrete action has been taken to address the issue.