Hafiz Saeed’s security increased after Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Army and drones deployed to protect LeT chief

Ever since the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan establishment is showing signs of nervousness fearing a major response from India. Notably, Pakistan backed terrorist organisation ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) had taken responsibility for the attack. TRF is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba headed by terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who was the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. However, days later, TRF denied having any involvement as they started fearing the backlash from India.

Now, fearing a covert operation against Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has increased the security for the terrorist. Saeed has been deliberately placed in a densely populated area which has civilians residing around, a mosque, and a madrassa as well, reports said.

An India Today report, quoting sources, said that the Pakistan Army, ISI, and Lashkar operatives are jointly overseeing Hafiz Saeed’s protection. Even drone surveillance has been deployed to monitor the compound where he is living and the area has been equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras.

Even civilian movement has been banned near Hafiz Saeed’s compund.