Bangladesh: Hindu leader kidnapped from home, beaten to death

On Thursday (17th April), an elderly Hindu man named Bhabesh Chandra Roy (58) was kidnapped from his house and then beaten to death.

The incident occurred in Biral Upazila in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. He was a prominent Hindu leader and Vice-President of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (Biral unit).

The victim had reportedly received a call at around 4:30 pm in the afternoon. At that time, he was at his home.

She narrated that at about 5 pm on Thursday, 4 men ambushed their house and forcibly took the victim away on motorcycles.

The elderly Hindu man was taken to Narabari village, where he was subjected to brutal torture and assault.

His unconscious body was later sent home on a van. The family members admitted him to the local health complex, prior to transferring him to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

Roy was declared dead on arrival. On learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

His wife has identified two of the kidnappers.



