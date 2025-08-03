Several ancient Hindu idols and Shivlings have been unearthed during excavation work at the Karkoot Nag spring in the Salia area of Aishmuqam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The site is located 16 km from the district headquarters and holds religious and historic significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is believed that the site is linked to the Karkoota dynasty that ruled Kashmir from 625 to 855 CE.

The recovery has been confirmed by the officials. Speaking to the media, the officials said that the recovery occurred during restoration work by the Public Works Department. The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has inspected the site following the recovery. Officials have announced that the artefacts will be sent to Srinagar’s SPS Museum for scientific examination and preservation.

Local Kashmiri Pandits have highlighted the historic sanctity of the area and urged the government to rebuild a temple at the site to house the recovered Shivlings and sculptures. The pond located at the site is a sacred pilgrimage centre for generations.