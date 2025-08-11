‘India is a shining Mercedes, Pakistan is a dump truck’: Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir in the USA

Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir has compared India to a shining Mercedes and his own nation, Pakistan to a dump truck, to project his military power, in an attempt to claim that in the situation of a conflict, Pakistan, the alleged dump truck, will inflict more damage on the Mercedes.

Munir made this claim at a formal dinner hosted for him by Pakistani-origin businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as an honorary consul for Pakistan in Tampa, Florida. The Print reported that no cellphones or any recording devices were permitted at the event, so Munir speech has been circulated in the form of statements from people who were present at the event.

Munir, who had visited Florida in the USA to attend a retirement function for General Michael Kurilla, the outgoing commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), later attended the dinner event hosted by the Businessman AsaD, as per The Print’s report.

Munir also made a nuclear threat against India in his speech, saying that Pakistan “will take half the world” with it if it goes down, because it is a nuclear nation. He also claimed that if India builds a dam on the Indus River, Pakistan will hit the dam with 10 missiles and destroy it.

