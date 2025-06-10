Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Indore couple case: Sonam’s boyfriend Raj Kushwaha was seen at Raja’s funeral, was consoling Sonam’s father

After Sonam’s arrest on June 9, Police finally solved the mystery of the disappearance and murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya. Along with Sonam, Police have also arrested 3 other accused, Sonam’s boyfriend Raj Kushwaha (21), and his accomplices Akash Rajput (19) and Vishal Singh Chauhan (22).

Now, Raja’s sister has shared a video from his funeral which shows that Raj Kushwaha was present there. In the video, he is seen consoling Sonam’s father at the funeral.

As per reports, Raj was also driving a vehicle which was used to bring people to the funeral.

Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills district on June 2, 10 days after the couple went missing.

