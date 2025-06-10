Indore couple case: Sonam’s boyfriend Raj Kushwaha was seen at Raja’s funeral, was consoling Sonam’s father

After Sonam’s arrest on June 9, Police finally solved the mystery of the disappearance and murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya. Along with Sonam, Police have also arrested 3 other accused, Sonam’s boyfriend Raj Kushwaha (21), and his accomplices Akash Rajput (19) and Vishal Singh Chauhan (22).
Now, Raja’s sister has shared a video from his funeral which shows that Raj Kushwaha was present there. In the video, he is seen consoling Sonam’s father at the funeral.
When the body of I Raja Raghuvanshi was brought back from Shillong, the alleged murderer Raj Kushwaha was present at the scene.— Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) June 9, 2025
In this video, he (on the right) is seen supporting Sonam Raghuvanshi's father. pic.twitter.com/jfcZC9NxRc
As per reports, Raj was also driving a vehicle which was used to bring people to the funeral.
Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills district on June 2, 10 days after the couple went missing.