Indian Railways has made a significant effort to enhance the safety of its passengers by implementing the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, ‘Kavach,’ on 472.3 route kilometres. According to the Ministry of Railways, this will greatly help in minimising the chances of train collisions and overspeeding, as well as making train operations safer and more reliable.

This is the highest number of route kilometres brought under Kavach in a single day and within a single month. With this expansion, Kavach Version 4.0 is now operational across five zones of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways commissions nearly 472 route kilometres of Kavach Version 4.0 across three sections of its network, marking another significant milestone in strengthening rail safety.



The three newly commissioned sections include the 344 kilometres Vadodara to Virar section on… pic.twitter.com/X8WrEYmxoY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 30, 2026

After the rollout on 30 January, Kavach Version 4.0 has been commissioned over a total of 1,306.3 Route Kilometres across Indian Railways. Prior to this, Kavach Version 4.0 had been commissioned on 834 Route Kilometres. This included the Palwal–Mathura–Nagda section (633 RKm) of the Delhi–Mumbai route and the Howrah–Bardhaman section (105 RKm) of the Delhi–Howrah route. In addition, 96 Route Kilometres were commissioned on Gujarat’s first Bajwa (Vadodara)–Ahmedabad section.

Kavach commissioned on key railway routes

The newly implemented Kavach routes include the Vadodara-Virar route of Western Railway, which spans 344 km; the Tughlakabad Junction Cabin-Palwal section of Northern Railway, which measures 35 km; and the Manpur-Sarmatanr section of East Central Railway, which stretches 93.3 km.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the previous record for implementing Kavach stood at 324 route kilometres on the Kota-Mathura section of the West Central Railway. The latest rollout has comfortably surpassed that mark.

A significant stride in Rail safety!



Indian Railways achieves a major safety milestone by commissioning approx. 472 route km of Kavach 4.0 in a single day across three sections, reinforcing its commitment to advanced & safer train operation.



Read more: https://t.co/OUl6OnvxxE pic.twitter.com/DS9Dsnmgp8 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 31, 2026

Kavach on the Virar–Surat section

On the Western Railway, Kavach has been commissioned on the busy Virar–Surat section, covering 28 stations and 28 block sections. As part of the project, 33 S-Kavach units were installed in relay rooms and relay huts, along with 64 Radio Interface Units placed in auto huts and other operational locations.

The project also included the installation of 33 communication towers, each measuring 40 meters, and the laying down of approximately 412 kilometres of optical fibre cable through two different routes to provide uninterrupted communication and system functionality.

Coverage on the Tughlakabad–Palwal corridor

The Northern Railway has implemented Kavach on the Tughlakabad Junction Cabin-Palwal section, which spans 35 km and includes a four-line route with heavy traffic. This section covers 152 main-line track kilometres and several major station yards.

The safety system has been installed across all four lines, including two lines with automatic signalling and two operating under the absolute block signalling system, ensuring uniform safety coverage across the entire stretch.

Kavach on the busy Delhi–Howrah route

On the East Central Railway, Kavach has been implemented on the Manpur-Sarmatanr section of the DDU-Pradhankhanta rail line, which is a critical component of the Delhi-Howrah route, one of the busiest routes in the country.

This route passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand and comprises 77 stations, eight junctions, 79 level crossing gates, and various intermediate block signals. The route is meant for mixed traffic, including freight trains, mail and express trains, and passenger trains.

How Kavach improves train safety

Kavach has the capability to automatically activate the brakes in critical situations, thus preventing accidents due to human error. It safeguards against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), minimises the possibility of head-on and rear-end collisions, and continuously checks the train speed to prevent over-speeding.

It has been specifically developed to meet the operational requirements of the diverse, high-density, and multi-line railway network of India, providing improved reliability, quick response, and smooth integration with existing signalling and interlocking systems. Certified by an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) for adherence to international safety norms, Kavach 4.0 is fully ready for large-scale implementation on Indian Railways.

The system remains effective even during poor visibility and harsh weather conditions. Kavach complies with SIL-4 safety standards, which represent the highest level of safety integrity worldwide.

Being indigenously developed, Kavach is also cost-effective and reduces India’s dependence on imported railway safety technologies, while boosting the domestic signalling and railway equipment industry.