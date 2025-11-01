Lucknow gets ‘UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy’ tag, PM Modi hails city’s vibrant culinary culture 

Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy on October 31, 2025, during the 43rd General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on a X post that it is a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India’s rich gastronomic traditions.

Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness. https://t.co/30wles8VyN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025

Lucknow is now India’s second city in this prestigious network after Hyderabad, recognizing its rich Awadhi cuisine that include a wide range of flavourful veg and non-veg dishes, and sweets.

“This honour enhances Lucknow’s global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network”, Shekhawat posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the city for the milestone, adding, “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness.”

Under the Yogi government, UP is emerging as a major tourism hub, with experts predicting a 15-20% annual tourism boost. Plans are underway to enhance training and market access for local vendors, cementing Lucknow’s role in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, which spans over 350 cities worldwide.