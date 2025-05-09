Maoist sympathiser from Kerala, Rejaz Sydeek, arrested in Nagpur for ‘preparing to wage war against the government of India’

26-year-old student ‘activist’ from Kerala, Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek was arrested in Nagpur on Wednesday, May 7, following his post against Operation Sindoor on Instagram. Sydeek, who hails from Edappally in Kochi, was staying at a hotel in Lakadganj area with his friend Isha Kumari (22), a student from Nagpur, currently studying in Pune.

Sydeek, on his Instagram account, had condemned Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian Armed Forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Along with that, he was criticizing operations against Naxalites, the First Information Report registered at Lakadganj police station in the city read. He was also reportedly brandishing firearms as well in the video.

Sydeek was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the government of India), 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and other provisions.

During the arrest, police seized three books related to banned Maoist ideology, including one focused on GN Saibaba, who was once accused of being a Naxal.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining digital devices and contacts to uncover wider urban networks connected to Maoist activities.