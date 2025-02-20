Ministry of I&B issues advisory on vulgar content, asks OTT platforms to regulate content and follow Code of Ethics

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to OTT platforms, asking them to on adhere to Indian Laws and the Code of Ethics as mentioned in the Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“It is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence of the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics”, the notification read.

Further, the notification asked the platforms to self regulate in a manner that the above mentioned Code of Ethics is not breached.

The notification mentioned that vulgar and even pornographic content are being streamed by OTT platforms and such content fro these platforms are being spread via social media too.

The Supreme Court of India, recently hearing the Ranveer Allahabadia case, had asked the government what they are doing to regulate or check the vulgarity being spread on social media like YouTube.