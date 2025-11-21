Modi govt announces implementation of 4 new Labour Codes in India: Here is what you should know about them

In a major development, the Modi government has announcement enforcement of four Labour Codes in India, starting from Friday (21st November).

These include the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020).

These Labour Codes will rationalise a whopping 29 existing labour laws, modernise labour regulations, enhance the welfare of workers and lay the foundation for a future-ready workforce.

In a statement, PM Modi said, “Shramev Jayate! Today, our Government has given effect to the Four Labour Codes. It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence. It greatly empowers our workers. It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes ‘Ease of Doing Business.’”

He added, “These Codes will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. It will build a future-ready ecosystem that protects the rights of workers and strengthens India’s economic growth. These reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”

It must be mentioned that most labour laws in India were framed prior to the country’s independence. At that time, the economy and nature of work were radically different from what it is today. As such, it was essential to codify the obsolete labour laws across States into 4.

