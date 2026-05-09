Murshidabad, Bengal: Three revolvers, 140 rounds of ammunition recovered from house of TMC leader’s associate

In Murshidabad, West Bengal, police have seized a cache of arms and ammunitions from the house of an associate of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Saturday.

As per reports, police personnel seized around 140 rounds of ammunition, three 7.65 mm revolvers, and a magazine in Saidabad Girjapara area of Berhampore.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Police recovered a huge quantity of arms & ammunition from the house of the associate of a TMC leader. A woman, Tuku Sarkar has been arrested in Berhampore, Saidabad, Girjapara. Two other suspects – Papai Ghosh and his associate Ashim Sarkar are… pic.twitter.com/Lpx4S5fz44 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

A woman named as Tuku Sarkar was arrested from the spot. Two other suspects named Papai Ghosh and his associate Ashim Sarkar are absconding.

The recovery of arms and ammunition comes against the backdrop of TMC’s election loss and sporadic post-poll violence that has been reported from across the state, as TMC leadership continues to reject the public mandate and instigate their supporters and cadres that somehow, they should not have lost.

BJP’s leader of Legislative Party Suvendu Adhikari took oath today as the 9th chief minister of the state, after BJP’s massive 207-seat win in the assembly elections.