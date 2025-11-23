NCERT removes ‘the great’ epithet from the names of tyrants Akbar and Tipu Sultan, Assam CM says throw ‘them in the sea’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (22nd November) welcomed the reported decision by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to remove the epthet “great” from the names of Mughal invader Akbar and Mysore tyrant Tipu Sultan in history textbooks.

Speaking at an event in Bongaigaon, Sarma said, “Very well done,” but he also made a strong remark, saying, “Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum. Jahan bhejna hai, udhar hi bhej do. Samundar mein phek do.” (Beat up that Tipu. Send him wherever you want. Throw him into the sea.) He added that many thanks should go to NCERT if this change had been made.

The move by NCERT reportedly removes the honorific “Great” from the two historical figures in school textbooks. This has led to sharp political reactions across party lines. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar said this was a positive change and that the new history books now show a more complete picture by not glorifying these rulers but allowing students to know their cruel deeds and understand history better.

Support from Hindu Organisations

Supporting the NCERT changes, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the historical narratives about figures like Akbar and Tipu Sultan have been distorted over time. He questioned how Akbar could be considered “great” when heroes like Maharana Pratap, who resisted him, are ignored. Bansal thanked NCERT for correcting the glorification of Mughal rulers on Indian soil and called the move a needed step.

The NCERT’s revision is part of a larger update to educational content aimed at presenting history with more focus on facts and less on glorification. This includes removing or altering several chapters related to medieval rulers in the history curriculum.