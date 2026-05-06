On 5th May, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three accused in an ISIS-linked jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy. According to the NIA, the accused were planning to carry out mass poisoning of innocent people in public spaces using ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from castor seeds.

3 accused have been charged in Ahmedabad in ISIS-linked Jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy to carry out mass poisoning in public spaces. Hyderabad-based doctor Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, and co-accused Azad & Suhel from U.P, have been charged under UA (P) Act, BNS and Arms Act. pic.twitter.com/yjII5fw9jU — NIA India (@NIA_India) May 5, 2026

The main accused in the case is Hyderabad-based Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, along with Azad and Mohammad Suhel from Uttar Pradesh. They have been chargesheeted before the Special NIA Court in Ahmedabad under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act.

In a press release, the NIA said that the three operated in a coordinated manner under the guidance of Islamic State-linked foreign-based handlers. The agency stated that they were involved in recruiting vulnerable youth radicalised by the handlers to support jihad and spread terror through prohibited weapons and bioterrorism.

What the NIA said

According to the NIA, the accused had planned to use ricin, a listed Schedule 1 chemical under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to further the terror agenda of ISIS. It added that Mohiuddin had been promised the position of ISIS “Amir” of South Asia by his handler.

The agency had taken over the probe in January 2026. During the investigation, it found that Mohiuddin had turned his Hyderabad residence into a clandestine laboratory for preparing ricin from castor seeds.

How the case began

The case was originally registered by the Gujarat ATS after Mohiuddin, an MBBS graduate from China, was caught at a toll plaza in November 2025. He was reportedly found carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing four litres of castor oil, and other incriminating material in his car.

The ATS investigation led to the arrest of the two other accused on the same day.

Role of the co accused

The NIA stated that Azad and Suhel knowingly participated in the conspiracy by maintaining contact with handlers, receiving and using terror funds, carrying out reconnaissance, taking the oath of allegiance, and collecting illegal arms and ammunition.

The agency added that Suhel acted as the key link between the handler and the other accused for recruitment, coordination, and the handling of funds and weapon consignments. He reportedly distributed funds, transported illegal weapons, recorded Bay’ah, and prepared ISIS flags.