‘No world leader asked us to stop Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi shreds Opposition’s ceasefire propaganda in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, firmly reiterated that the May 10 ceasefire with Pakistan came only after Islamabad pleaded for it, and not due to any international pressure. Slamming the Opposition for echoing foreign narratives, PM Modi responded sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the ceasefire was brokered by the US.

“No global leader asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” he said. “On May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried calling me for an hour. I was in a strategy meeting with our forces. When I called back, he warned that Pakistan was planning a large-scale attack. I replied if that’s their plan, they will pay a heavy price.”

Modi underscored that India’s response post-Pahalgam was calibrated, firm, and completely sovereign. “Our actions were non-escalatory, but our message was clear: India won’t be blackmailed. Only Pakistan begged for a ceasefire, not the world,” he declared.