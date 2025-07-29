‘Not a single Pakistani diplomat was expelled after Mumbai 26/11 attack’: PM Modi tears into Congress over inaction against Pakistan

During a fiery Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for its weak response to Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He pointed out that “not a single Pakistani diplomat was expelled” in the aftermath of the horrific assault that claimed over 170 Indian lives.

Ten Pakistani terrorists carried out a massacre on Indian soil, and yet, the Congress-led government not only failed to retaliate meaningfully but continued to grant Pakistan the status of ‘Most Favoured Nation’ in trade, Modi said, highlighting the contrast with the current government’s muscular approach.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as he defended India’s decisive military response under Operation Sindoor, in which Pakistan was forced to seek a ceasefire. Modi underscored that under his leadership, India no longer tolerates terror with silence, but responds with strength, diplomatically, militarily, and morally. His sharp criticism drew a stark line between past inaction and present resolve.