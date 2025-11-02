Pakistan: Blind Christian man charged with draconian blasphemy law, tortured by police after falsely accusing him of insulting Prophet Muhammad

A 49-year-old blind Christian man in Pakistan was arrested and charged with blasphemy crime punishable by death under the country’s penal code-after he was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Human rights activists and Christian groups are outraged, saying the man has been wrongfully targeted and abused in yet another example of Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws being used to persecute minorities.

Accused Nadeem Masih was arrested in August in Lahore’s Model Town area, following an accusation by a local Muslim man identified as Waqas Mazhar that he had spoken derogatorily about Islam’s prophet. According to a report by Morning Star News, Masih’s family insists the charge is false and that he was framed by people who had been harassing him for years.

Masih’s 80-year-old mother, Martha Yousaf, told Morning Star News that her son had been earning a meagre income by operating a weighing scale at Model Town Park for years. Being blind and living in poverty, he often faced bullying and extortion from some park workers, including those who have now accused him of blasphemy.

Blind Christian in Pakistan charged with blasphemy: A 49-year-old blind Christian in Pakistan has been arrested and charged with blasphemy, punishable by death, after a Muslim accused him of insulting Islam’s prophet, his mother said. https://t.co/an790zysc4 pic.twitter.com/t0qSQMrjHy — Christian Daily International (@ChDaily_News) October 31, 2025

On 21st August, an argument reportedly broke out when Masih protested against being stopped from setting up his fruit stall. Later that day, Mazhar and another man dragged Masih to the local police station, accusing him of making blasphemous remarks. Police registered a case under Section 295-C of Pakistan’s Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Masih’s mother said her son was tortured in police custody and forced to confess. “Every time I meet him, my heart bleeds when he tells me how badly he is treated,” she said. “They push him around despite knowing he is completely blind and has an iron rod in his right leg.”

His lawyer, advocate Javed Sahotra, said the case is full of inconsistencies. The police report claims that officers were patrolling the park at 11 p.m. when they received a complaint about the alleged incident, but according to official park rules, Model Town Park closes at 9 p.m. “How could anyone be there after closing time?” Sahotra asked.

The lawyer also pointed out that earlier that same day, Masih had called the police helpline at 6 a.m. to complain about harassment by the park contractor and others. “He sought help from the police and was ignored. Later that night, the same people accused him of blasphemy,” Sahotra said, calling it a clear case of foul play. He also confirmed that Masih was tortured while in custody, describing the treatment as “inhumane and unacceptable.”

“Unfortunately, a blind person was subjected to such brutality by the police. We hope the government and senior officials take action against those responsible,” he said.

Human rights groups have condemned the incident, calling it another example of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws being weaponised against minorities and vulnerable individuals. Naeem Yousaf, executive director of the Catholic Church’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), said Masih was “a victim of injustice and human indifference.”

“Masih has faced years of discrimination and harsh social attitudes simply because he is blind and Christian,” Yousaf said. “Already burdened by poverty, disability, and cruelty, he is now suffering behind bars because of false allegations.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in a recent report, also warned of the growing misuse of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. The organisation said these laws are “vague and easily exploited” and are often used to settle personal disputes, grab property, or stir up mob violence. HRW noted that police frequently fail to protect the accused and rarely prosecute the violent mobs responsible for attacks.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, particularly Section 295-C, have for a long time been under criticism from rights groups worldwide because of their vaguely worded provisions and extremely severe punishments. The law has disproportionately targeted religious minorities, especially Christians, Ahmadis, and Hindus.

Punjab province reported the highest number of blasphemy cases

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws prescribe severe punishments, including life sentences and the death penalty. Accusations, especially against minorities, are often fuelled by disinformation or sectarian motives. According to the Commission, at least 225 blasphemy cases were registered between January and August 2024. In comparison, 329 cases were reported in all of 2023.

Punjab province reported the highest number of blasphemy cases. There are around 566 under-trial prisoners accused under blasphemy provisions, with 47 convicted. The courts have continued to hand out harsh sentences. For example, in one of the cases, four men were sentenced to death over blasphemous content on social media platforms.

In some cases, although bail was granted by the courts, HRCP noted that acquittal does not mean the “accused” would be safe in the future. Once someone is accused of blasphemy, they face lifelong persecution. Many are forced into hiding or exile, while their families too live in fear.