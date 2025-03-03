According to the latest report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), released on 26th February 2025, a 17-year-old Christian student has been sentenced to life imprisonment over a WhatsApp message. His 22-year-old co-accused is facing the death penalty. This is not an isolated case but just one among many. These young “accused” are being punished under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws, which continue to be used against religious minorities and dissenters.

In its report, HRCP has warned that these laws have created a hostile environment where mere allegations can result in imprisonment, mob violence, and even extrajudicial killings. Cases have been found to stem from personal vendettas or social media entrapment schemes, and such cases have surged notably in 2024. HRCP noted that the authorities have failed to curb the misuse of these laws or hold false accusers accountable.

A legal system stacked against the accused

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws prescribe severe punishments, including life sentences and the death penalty. Accusations, especially against minorities, are often fuelled by disinformation or sectarian motives. According to the Commission, at least 225 blasphemy cases were registered between January and August 2024. In comparison, 329 cases were reported in all of 2023.

Punjab province reported the highest number of blasphemy cases. There are around 566 under-trial prisoners accused under blasphemy provisions, with 47 convicted. The courts have continued to hand out harsh sentences. For example, in one of the cases, four men were sentenced to death over alleged blasphemous content on social media platforms.

In some cases, although bail was granted by the courts, HRCP noted that acquittal does not mean the “accused” would be safe in the future. Once someone is accused of blasphemy, they face lifelong persecution. Many are forced into hiding or exile, while their families too live in fear.

Mob justice on the rise

Another issue is extrajudicial killings and mob violence stemming from blasphemy allegations. HRCP noted that mob violence is a growing threat in Pakistan. Social media platforms, electronic and digital messaging apps, and mosque loudspeakers are often used to incite violent mobs, leading to devastating attacks. Cable platforms, online portals, and citizen journalists often amplify these false cases.

One of the most horrifying examples was the Jaranwala incident in Punjab, which happened on 16th August 2023. Reportedly, a mob of 1,200 men attacked a Christian community over false blasphemy allegations. At least 80 homes, 24 churches, and numerous chapels were vandalised, looted, and torched. The violence was organised and live-streamed, with mosque loudspeakers and WhatsApp messages urging rioters to “not forgive the Christians”.

The Christian brothers, Rocky Masih and Raja Salim Masih, who were accused of blasphemy, were later acquitted. It was confirmed during the course of the investigation that the attack was based on fabricated claims. However, the entire family was displaced. Around 300 rioters were arrested but later released.

Another reported case was the lynching of a Christian factory owner, 62-year-old Lazar Masih, in Sargodha. In May 2024, he was dragged from his workplace and beaten to death by an angry mob after he was falsely accused of desecrating the Quran. Women and teenagers joined the attack, raising slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda” (beheading). Police failed to intervene. Masih succumbed to his injuries a few days after the attack.

Another case mentioned in the report was that of a Hindu school principal, Nautan Lal, who was jailed for life on blasphemy charges. He was eventually acquitted and released in March 2024. It is one of the rare cases where an accused person was released after being convicted under a false case.

Even Muslims have been accused of blasphemy. A young woman named Aneeqa Attiq was accused of sending blasphemous messages via WhatsApp. In another case, Junaid Hafeez was convicted of blasphemy on Facebook. While Attiq has been on death row since 2022, Junaid has been facing death row since 2019. In August 2023, eight Ahmadi men were arrested in Lahore on charges of preaching their faith.

State complicity and legal entrapment

HRCP’s report has raised serious concerns about the complicity of the state in blasphemy-related violence. Law enforcement agencies and extremist groups often collude to trap individuals in false cases.

According to an internal investigation conducted in 2024 by the Special Branch of Punjab, it was revealed that a “blasphemy business” racket was operating in the province.

The group running the racket would trap individuals in false cases to extort money. Reportedly, it was responsible for 90% of the blasphemy cases registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Some FIA Cyber Crime Wing officers were found to be complicit, helping fabricate cases against innocent people. Despite the exposure of this criminal network, no action has been taken against those responsible.

Urgent reforms needed

HRCP has issued a warning that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are being exploited for political, financial, and sectarian motives, leading to irreversible human rights violations. The commission has called for urgent reforms including accountability for false accusers, protection for the accused, a crackdown on mob violence and oversight of blasphemy cases.

Conclusion

The HRCP’s findings confirm what rights activists have long feared: blasphemy accusations in Pakistan have become a weapon of oppression. False claims, religious fanaticism, and state inaction have led to innocent people being jailed, lynched, or forced into hiding.

Without immediate intervention, these cases will continue to rise, leaving hundreds more trapped in a cycle of fear and persecution. If Pakistan is serious about justice and human rights, it must act decisively to reform its blasphemy laws before more lives are destroyed.