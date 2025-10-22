‘Rahul Gandhi promised me a ticket, but didn’t give’: Dashrath Manjhi’s son Bhagirath Manjhi says he expected to contest Bihar elections

Bhagirath Manjhi, the son of the famous ‘Mountain man’ Dashrath Manjhi, has stated that Rahul Gandhi had promised him an MLA ticket for the Bihar assembly elections but did not give one. Speaking to the media, Bhagirath Manjhi stated, “He came to our house. I requested him to give me the ticket, and Rahul Gandhi had said that he would give the ticket.”

Bhagirath Manjhi added, “I had also agreed that I would contest the election. Hoping for that, I stayed in Delhi for several days, but I did not get the ticket. I have been betrayed.”

Gaya, Bihar: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to his house, 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's son, Bhagirath Manjhi, says, "He came to our house. I requested him to give me the ticket, and Rahul Gandhi had said that he would give the ticket. I had also agreed that I would… pic.twitter.com/8Z6WhTlwNG — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Bhagirath Manjhi added, “I had spoken to Rahul Gandhi when he came to meet me. I wanted to contest the elections. He sat with me. I wanted the ticket for Bodhgaya or another place. He took me with him to Rajgir to attend a party meeting. We also had food together. He then sent me back home. After a few days, he sent workers and materials to get my house built. Later he handed over the keys to me in Gaya.”

Manjhi stated that he expected to contest the elections, but he was disappointed when he did not receive a ticket. I don’t know who got my ticket cancelled. I stayed in Delhi for 4 days. But I could not meet Rahul Gandhi.”

Manjhi’s family lives in Gehlour, Bihar. Rahul Gandhi had visited Bhagirath and his family in June this year. Congress had hailed the visit as a commitment of the MP to the Dalit community.