Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv faces its “most powerful attack” of the war as Russia launches missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s 2nd largest city

Following Ukraine’s ‘Operation Spiderweb’ where it smuggled drones inside Russia and targeted Russian fighter jets deep inside their territory, Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukraine. After launching a massive attack on the capital Kiev, Russia has now targeted Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv.

Kharkiv’s Mayor Igor Terekhov posted on Telegram, “Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy is striking simultaneously with missiles, (drones) and guided aerial bombs. This is outright terror against peaceful Kharkiv.”

The Mayor shared that Kharkiv was rocked by at least 40 explosion on Saturday, June 7.

As per reports, Russia used drones, missiles and aerial bombs in its attack on Kharkiv as the war continues to escalate after Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb.

Three people have reportedly died in the Russian attack and several buildings have been damaged in the city.