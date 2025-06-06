Days after ‘Operation Spiderweb’, Russia launches drone and missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kiev

Days after Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb damaged several Russian fighter jets deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has responded by bombarding Ukrainian cities with a barrage of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. Capital Kiev was the main target but several other cities were also hit by Russia.

In the early hours of Friday, June 6, Russia launched a sustained attack on Kiev. Multiple fires were reported across the Ukrainian capital, including at a 16-storey apartment block. Several buildings across the capital city were damaged by falling debris and drone strikes. The Ukrainian Air Defence Systems were trying to intercept the wave of missiles and drones.

Ukraine has claimed that Russia is targeting residential areas during the attack. Moscow is yet to issue a statement on this massive attack on Ukrainian cities.

3 people have been reported to be injured in the attack, but the attack is still ongoing, and the total number of people injured will be known only after it is over.