Spain faces a telecom blackout as all major service providers down, internet and calls disrupted all over country

Spain today experienced a major telecom blackout after the network of almost all major service prividers went down. As per reports, services weer disrupted across multiple networks like Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, O2, and Digimobil etc.

Even calls to emergency services like 112 were disrupted.

? SPAIN CRIPPLED BY MASSIVE OUTAGE! ? Telefónica's botched upgrade kills mobile & internet for Movistar, Vodafone, Orange. No calls, no data, no signal in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville. ? EMERGENCY 112 LINES DOWN! 2nd failure in a month! #SpainOutage #TelefónicaFail pic.twitter.com/bH3qJVg3HY — NewsDaily??? (@XNews24_7) May 20, 2025

This has occured merely weeks after a major power disruption kept almost the entire country without electricity.

Almost all major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Valencia have reported outage of telecom services.

The outage has been attributed to a botched up network upgrade by Spanish telecom giant Telefonica.

In April, Spain and Portugal had suffered a massive electricity outage where the grid across large span of the nations experienced failure.