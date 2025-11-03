Stray dogs case: SC to issue guidelines regulating feeding of dogs within government premises

In a significant development in the stray dogs case, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will soon issue directions regulating the feeding of stray dogs within government buildings and premises.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria made the observation while noting that the formal order will be uploaded in the coming days. “We will issue directions in a few days regarding government institutions, where employees are supporting and encouraging dogs in that area,” Justice Nath remarked.

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for an intervenor, urged the court to allow a hearing before issuing such directions, but the Bench declined. “With regard to government institutions, we will not hear,” Justice Nath clarified.

Nundy also pointed out alleged irregularities in how Delhi’s civic bodies have designated feeding zones for stray dogs. The Bench said this issue would be examined during the next hearing.

The court also took note of the presence of Chief Secretaries from States and Union Territories, who had been summoned for failing to file affidavits showing compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

After being informed that the affidavits had now been filed, the Bench dispensed with their personal appearance in future hearings while cautioning that any further default would invite strict action.

Additionally, the court impleaded the Animal Welfare Board of India as a respondent and allowed intervention applications filed by dog-bite victims, exempting them from the monetary deposit required for intervenors. Under a previous order dated August 22, individual dog lovers and NGOs were required to deposit ₹25,000 and ₹2 lakh respectively to participate in the proceedings.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal will continue as amicus curiae in the case, assisting the court in framing a national policy.

The proceedings stem from a suo motu case the Supreme Court initiated on July 28, after The Times of India reported about rising stray dog attacks on children under the headline “In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price.

Earlier, on August 11, a Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to round up stray dogs and move them to shelters, while banning their release. The Court also warned that anyone obstructing municipal drives to capture stray dogs would face legal consequences.

However, following concerns that those directions conflicted with earlier Supreme Court rulings, the case was reassigned to the present three-judge Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath. On August 22, this Bench stayed the earlier order, calling it “too harsh,” and clarified that under Rule 11(9) of the ABC Rules, sterilized and vaccinated dogs must be released back into the same locality unless rabid or aggressive.

The Court also prohibited public feeding of strays except at designated spots and extended the scope of the case to all States and Union Territories. It announced plans to club similar cases pending in High Courts to evolve a uniform, national-level policy on stray dog management.