UK: Head teacher Jamie Varley and his gay partner were in the process of adopting a 13 month old baby, they rape the boy, then torture him to death

In Blackpool, United Kingdom, 36-year-old Jamie Varley and his partner, 31-year-old John McGowan-Fazakerley were looking to adopt 13-month old Preston Davey. However, while the process of adoption was still going on, the couple raped the boy and brutally tortured him to death.

Now, the couple are facing multiple charges for their crimes, and appeared in Court while the family of the little boy was watching.

Varley has been accused of murder, manslaughter, two counts of assault by penetration of a child, five counts of child cruelty, one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, and one count of sexual assault of a child.

The head teacher is further accused of 10 counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, one count of distributing indecent photographs of a child, two counts of possessing indecent pseudo images of a child, and one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

His partner John McGowan-Fazakerley is charged with allowing the death of a child, as well as two counts of child cruelty and one count of sexual assault of a child.

The couple have been remanded into custody and have to next appear for a plea hearing on October 13.