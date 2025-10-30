US President Donald Trump directs Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons, match Russia and China

On Wednesday (29th October, local time), US President Donald Trump directed Pentagon to immediately increase testing of nuclear weapons and match other countries like Russia and China.

Taking to Truth Social, President Trump said that the US has more nuclear weapons in the world and that in his first term as president, a complete renovation of existing nuclear warheads was accomplished. He claimed to have “hated” to do it. Trump added that because of the nuclear testing programs of other countries especially Russia and China, he has directed the Department of War to start testing US nuclear weapons on an equal basis.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Reports say that the US carried out a full nuclear test in 1992 while Russia and China have not been reported to have conducted such tests since those days.

Trump’s directives to the Department of War to increase nuclear weapons testing comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia has successfully tested its “unique” nuclear-propelled Burevestnik cruise missile, which can also carry a nuclear warhead. In addition, Russia has also tested a Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo. The Kremlin argues that tests are a part of efforts to ensure national security.