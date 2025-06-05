US President Donald Trump imposes travel ban on 12 countries, 7 others slapped with travel restrictions

On Wednesday, June 4 (local time), US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation barring nationals from 12 countries from entering the United States.

The travel ban covers nationals from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Nationals from seven other countries will face travel restrictions. These include Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela

As per Trump Administration, several of these countries regularly declined to accept the return of their citizens or had visa overstay rates the administration deemed “unacceptable” and indicative of “a blatant disregard for United States immigration laws.” Other countries were included in the list over security concerns due to their lax screening measures.

Notably, Donald Trump had imposed similar travel ban on 7 Islamic countries during his first term in office. That was subsequently revoked by Joe Biden in 2021.