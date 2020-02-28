Complaints have been lodged against the American daily ‘The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) with Delhi Police and Maharashtra Police on the charges of “defaming a particular religion and propagating communal hatred” in connection with its misreporting on the murder of IB sleuth Ankit Sharma during the vicious anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

PBNS Breaking:

Police complaints filed against The Wall Street Journal @WSJ with @DelhiPolice & Maharashtra Police for “defaming particular religion & spreading communal tension” with respect to alleged misreporting on #DelhiViolence & murder of IB official Ankit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/lmAh6Cyy2B — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) February 28, 2020

The Wall Street Journal is accused of misquoting victim Sharma’s brother, alleging in its report that the young IB officer was murdered by a mob of shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. According to the WSJ article, it was the frenzied Hindu mob who were responsible for carrying out the ghastly murder of Ankit Sharma.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report titled, “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence”. In its report, the WSJ claims that Ankur Sharma, the brother of the deceased IB officer allegedly said to them that the rioters had come armed with stones, rods, knives, and even swords, and shouted slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before attacking his brother Ankit Sharma.

It is notable here that Ankit’s family has been consistent in their statements that their boy was dragged by a Muslim mob that had come from Tahir Hussain’s house.

Multiple eyewitnesses had corroborated that Sharma was dragged by an enraged Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP leader Mohammad Tahir Hussain and subsequently killed by them. Sharma, having stabbed hundreds of times with his intestines pulled out, was found dead and abandoned inside a ditch in Chand Bagh neighbourhood.

In conversation with PBNS, Ankur Sharma, Brother of killed IB official discredited @WSJ report, “I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying.”#DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/0peViwzkjE — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) February 28, 2020

Legal activists group Legal Rights Observatory has filed the complaints against WSJ. They have also reportedly filed complaints to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Delhi Police commissioner’s office to investigate the role of WSJ in Delhi riots to demean India.

Ankit Sharma’s brother Ankur Sharma categorically denied the WSJ fabrications and invalidated its report. “I have never given such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. The Wall Street Journal is lying,” he said to Prasar Bharati News Service.

Read: WSJ fabricates quotes by murdered IB official Ankit Sharma’s brother, puts blames on Hindu groups even as family blames AAP leader

Earlier, Speaking to Times Now, Ankur Sharma had alleged that at least 40-50 people associated with AAP leader Tahir Hussain took his brother and had murdered him. “They killed my brother and some others and threw them in the drain. They have recovered three more bodies from the drain. Tahir Hussain is behind the incident,” said Ankur Sharma. Ankur also reiterated that it was the mob inside the AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s house who mercilessly dragged him inside and inflicted unspeakable atrocities on him.

However, despite Ankur’s repeated assertions blaming Muslim mobs under Tahir Hussain’s tutelage being responsible for his brother’s murder, the Wall Street Journal went ahead to demonise Hindus by blatantly misquoting Ankit Sharma’s brother and passing the buck of barbarity on Hindus.