In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist for his involvement in the Pulwama terror attack last year, that killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers.

According to reports, 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama, had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to Islamic terrorists and suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. Magrey was introduced to terrorist Dar in mid-2018 by Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time overground worker (OGW) of the JeM.

Adil Ahmad Dar is the Jaish terrorist and the Pulwama’s suicide bomber who led a deadly attack leading to the killing of 40 CRPF men by ramming his car loaded with 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus on 14 February 2019.

During his initial interrogation, Magrey disclosed that on several occasions he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive materials to JeM terrorists, including those involved in the Pulwama attack.

The NIA further said that Magrey revealed that he had given shelter to Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the improvised explosive device (IED).

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar Farooq, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Mohammad Umar and Dar about it, the NIA officials said.

Magrey was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting IED to it in early February 2019, the NIA said.

The NIA revealed that the make, model and number of the car used in the attack were quickly ascertained to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic tests of the tiny remnants of the vehicle, which were seized from the spot during extensive searches, which was corroborated by Magrey.

The explosives used in the attack were found to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation. The investigation also established the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father.

Other terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack were Muddasir Ahmad Khan, Pakistani terrorists Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran. The two terrorists were killed in March 2019. The owner of the car Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, other Jaish terrorists Qari Yassir and a JeM Commander were also involved in the terror attack.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The terrorist attack sponsored by Pakistan resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and the terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.