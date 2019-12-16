As the National Capital of the country was yesterday racked with violent protestors indulging in acts of vandalism in several parts of the city, particularly Jamia Millia Islamia University, several AAP supporters extended their support to the protesting students following Delhi Police’s corrective action against the hoodlums.

Many AAP supporters and sympathisers on Twitter encouraged violence protests and riots by passing off a famous image from the Chile protests in 2016 on the 43 anniversary of the Pinochet coup as the Jamia Millia Islamia protests.

The Social Media and IT Strategist of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ankit Lal shared the image inciting protests against the government.

Another person, Dr Pooja Jha shared the image of the girl staring into the eyes of the police officer with the caption #JamiaProtest. In fact, Pooja has also changed her display picture with the Chile protest picture to extend her support to the Jamia Millia protestors.

When another AAP supporter pointed out that the image belongs to 2016 and is from Chile, Pooja shamelessly brazened it out claiming that it is a symbolic image of protest.

I know…symbolic picture hai🙄 — Dr. Pooja Jha (@Jha__Pooja) December 16, 2019

The AAP supporters on Twitter are using the image to make people believe that the incident of the girl staring resolutely at the police officer pertains to the Jamia Millia protests in Delhi. However, the image of a girl staring defiantly at a police officer belongs to the Chile protests that erupted in 2016.

The image which was shared by tens and thousands of people on Social Media website had come to symbolise Chile protests 2016.

However, so far-removed were AAP supporters from the reality that they generously shared the image from 2016 believing that it belonged to the recently held Jamia Millia protests in Delhi.

The Delhi Police yesterday entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University premises to flush out the hoodlums who had indulged in vandalism and acts of arson under the pretext of carrying out a peaceful protest against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Buses were torched, public property damaged and stones were pelted at policemen.