As anti-CAA stir turns violent in East Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview today said that when a protest takes violent turns it becomes the Home Minister’s responsibility to see that first and foremost, peace is restored at any cost.

Taking about the hard-lined action being taken by the Delhi police to control the frenzied mob in Delhi, the BJP president said that it is the responsibility of the country’s Home Ministry to take hold of such situations and as the Home Minister I have asked the Delhi police to reinstate peace in Delhi, as the first priority.

Reassuring that no injustice will happen to any Muslim citizen of this country, the Home Minister firmly rehashed that there is no chance of going back on this law. “Lakhs and crores of people who came to India to protect their faith will be safeguarded”, said Shah while speaking at ‘Agenda Aajtak’ program today.

Blaming Opposition for the ensuing riots Shah said: “All the trouble is because of false propaganda by Congress, TMC, AAP, Left and other parties”. CAA and NRC are not connected to Bengal or Delhi elections. I request other political parties not to use it in elections to polarise, the Home Minister said in strong words.

“Partition should not have happened on religious lines. Sadly it happened. Congress surrendered to demands of partition on religious lines,” said Shah, slamming the Opposition for indulging in vote bank politics. “Congress accepted partition and is now indulging in vote bank politics,” said Shah.

Lashing out further at Congress and accusing the party of dividing the country on the basis of religion, the Home Minister who was speaking at the Aaj Tak Agenda asked: “How is Congress questioning us on law formulated by them? Was the law formed to put in a showcase?”

Rejecting the Opposition’s criticism that the Citizenship Amendment Bill discriminates against Muslims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the 1950 Nehru-Liaqat Pact for protection of minorities.

“In 1950, Nehru and Liaquat Khan decided that they will protect their respective minorities. Today, there are 3 per cent Hindus in Pakistan. Where did they go? Either they’ve been forcibly converted or they took refuge here. Congress let them feel isolated for the last 70 years. Narendra Modi is finally giving them respect,” added Shah.

Defending the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Amit Shah reiterated that both Pakistan and Bangladesh failed to protect religious minorities after Partition and claimed that the Narendra Modi government was correcting the historical wrong by offering citizenship to the religious minority refugees from these countries.

“There is no reason for Muslims to worry. Nobody is losing citizenship. Only persecuted religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh Buddhists Jains Parsis Christians) from Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh will be eligible for citizenship,” rehashed Amit Shah.

Restating that the CAA will not be withdrawn Shah said that out of 224 universities the protests were being carried out by students of few universities as they may not have read the Citizenship Amendment Act. Read and then interact with Government instead of falling for rumours, appealed the Home Minister to all those students who have been participating in the anti-CAA riots without actually understanding the Act.

Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters now attack a school bus after ‘peaceful’ protest turned violent in Delhi’s Seelampur area. In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, the rioters can be seen beating up policemen.

As per reports, police had to resort to tear gas after ‘peaceful protestors’ pelted stones at them, injuring police officials including Additional DCP RP Meena.

A Police post was also set on fire by the mob along with police and private motorcycles. Drone cameras were brought in to assess the rioters.

The mob reportedly taunted the policemen to run after them following which they pelted stones at them. Last week, the protests held in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi had turned violent following which the police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi‘ were also chanted during the protests. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also seen instigating the mob.