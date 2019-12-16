Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Hindustan Times files police complaint against Nupur Kashyap who posed as HT employee while wishing death upon PM Modi on Facebook

In her Facebook profile, Nupur Kashyap had identified herself as 'copy editor' at Hindustan Times. 

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Hindustan Times has filed a police complaint against one Nupur Kashyap who had identified herself as Hindustan Times journalist and wished death upon Prime Minister Modi. As reported by HT, a complaint has been filed by the publication in Crime and Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police where HT has accused Kashyap and Facebook of impersonation and defamation under section 419 and 500 of the IPC.

On Sunday OpIndia had reported how one Nupur Kashyap had wished for a ‘river tsunami’ such that PM Modi dies.

Nupur Kashyap’s Facebook comment

In her Facebook profile, she had identified herself as ‘copy editor’ at Hindustan Times.

Nupur Kashyap Facebook profile (image: @iankursingh on Twitter)

Following it, many social media users had questioned whether Hindustan Times endorses such views. However, as per Hindustan Times, Kashyap is not employed with them.

