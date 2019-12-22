Sunday, December 22, 2019
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Tough match for BJP, don't be surprised if CM loses, says political analyst Pradip Bhandari

Jharkhand Assembly elections, which were held in five phases, concluded on 20th December. For the 81 seat Assembly, 41 is the half-way mark.

OpIndia Staff
JMM's Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. Exit polls suggest JMM and its allies may come to power in Jharkhand.
As a politically charged year comes to an end, Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be declared tomorrow and the BJP government in state faces a tough time as the BJP may not register this one win to end the year on a high note. Political analyst and Jan Ki Baat CEO Pradip Bhandari, while speaking to OpIndia said that anti-incumbency may be the major factor in this.

“Anti-incumbency in the state is the main factor. Don’t be surprised if even the chief minister loses or wins with a very less margin,” said Bhandari. As per Jan Ki Baat survey, the BJP may win between 22 to 30 seats whereas Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the allies including Congress may get anything between 46 to 37 seats. Congress itself is expected to win between 10 to 15 seats in Jharkhand.

India Today-Axis exit poll too predicted a victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. ABP News-C Voter has suggested that in case of a hung assembly, the opposition alliance may have slightly favourable circumstances to form government.

The results will be declared on 23rd December, 2019.

