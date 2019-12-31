Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari caught on camera assaulting own party workers, kicks and pushes party man out of room

The minister asked the workers to go out, however, they did not pay heed to him. Due to this, Patwari lost his cool and himself started pushing them out of the room.

OpIndia Staff
Jitu Patwari caught on camera assaulting own party workers in Rewa
Cabinet Minister for Sports of Madhya Pradesh, Jitu Patwari (left) with CM Kamal Nath (right), (courtesy: Patrika)
In a video that has gone viral on social media, minister of sports and youth welfare in Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh, Jitu Patwari was caught abusing and assaulting his own party workers.

Unabashed by the camera persons present in the room, the Congress minister was seen indulging in blatant hooliganism as he kicks and punches his own party workers in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, as they allegedly took time to vacate the room in the circuit house, where he was supposed to hold a media briefing.

The incident occurred when two factions of the Congress came face to face in Patwari’s office. The minister asked the workers to go out, however, they did not pay heed to him. Due to this, Patwari lost his cool and himself started pushing them out of the room.

BJP leaders reacted strongly to this incident calling it a “usual” spectacle from the Congress stating that it shows the “values” that the Congress party imparts on its members. Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Media in-charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP, Lokendra Parashar took to Twitter to share the video and wrote. “Honorable Jeetu Patwari Saheb, Higher Education Minister, handling law and order in Rewa.”

Jitu Patwari, who is a close aid of Rahul Gandhi and is also in his inner circle in the state, also has a criminal case pending against him. He is accused of assaulting a policemen in 2007 after he was stopped by police for driving a car without number plate. In January 2019, the state cabinet in Madhya Pradesh, had initialised the process to withdraw criminal cases registered against Congress workers, leaders and farmers in the last fifteen years.

Moreover, the minister has earlier also come under the limelight for his controversial behaviour against his own party members. Last year, during the Madhya Pradesh elections, a video had gone viral in which Jitu Patwari meeting and greeting people in his constituency was heard saying, “Aap meri laaj rakho, party gayi tel lene, meri izzat ka khyal rakho (You just take care of me. Dump the party, you just take care of my reputation).”

