Sunday, December 29, 2019
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver
News ReportsPolitics

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

The posters announced that Shiv Sena had implemented the 'complete farmer loan waiver' in Maharashtra.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena hoarding which kept NCP and Congress out of giving credit (image: IndianExpress.com)
Engagements13

The NCP and Congress are upset at the Shiv Sena for taking all the credit over the farmer loan waiver announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra earlier this month. Soon after the announcement, posters came up in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Pimpri-Chindwad, Pune and other parts of the state with pictures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray taking credit for the announcement.

The posters announced that Shiv Sena had implemented the ‘complete farmer loan waiver’ in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena’s alliance partners in Maharashtra, Congress and NCP does not seem too thrilled with this development. Congress’ Pune spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that since it was a collective decision, it would have been more appropriate if the hoardings had credited the alliance instead of the individual party.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

- Ad - - article resumes -

NCP MLC Satish Chavan reportedly told news agency PTI that it would have been better if the Shiv Sena had put up pictures of veteran leaders of the other two parties as well. Congress leader Namdeorao Pawar said that this move by Shiv Sena is ‘not done’. He said that photographs of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should have also been there.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:maharashtra farmer loan waiver, maharashtra farm loan waiver, loan waiver shiv sena

Big Story

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself
Claiming to be a proud Congress member, Andria aka Ria Revealed has said that she stands by Rahul Gandhi's visions
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
bangladesh

Bangladesh: Mentally challenged minor boy Rajib Chandra Biswas tortured by village headman Abu Taher for ‘not showing respect’

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -

15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

OpIndia Staff -
Marxist historians like Romila Thapar did present a 'rose tinted' version of Hindu-Muslim unity in Nehruvian textbooks: William Dalrymple admits

Marxist historians like Romila Thapar did present a ‘rose tinted’ version of Hindu-Muslim unity in Nehruvian textbooks: William Dalrymple admits

OpIndia Staff -
Television actor Kushal Punjabi ends life at his Mumbai home, leaves suicide note

Television actor Kushal Punjabi ends life at his Mumbai home, leaves suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

199,712FansLike
210,383FollowersFollow
144,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com