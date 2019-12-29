The NCP and Congress are upset at the Shiv Sena for taking all the credit over the farmer loan waiver announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra earlier this month. Soon after the announcement, posters came up in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Pimpri-Chindwad, Pune and other parts of the state with pictures of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray taking credit for the announcement.

The posters announced that Shiv Sena had implemented the ‘complete farmer loan waiver’ in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena’s alliance partners in Maharashtra, Congress and NCP does not seem too thrilled with this development. Congress’ Pune spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that since it was a collective decision, it would have been more appropriate if the hoardings had credited the alliance instead of the individual party.

NCP MLC Satish Chavan reportedly told news agency PTI that it would have been better if the Shiv Sena had put up pictures of veteran leaders of the other two parties as well. Congress leader Namdeorao Pawar said that this move by Shiv Sena is ‘not done’. He said that photographs of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should have also been there.