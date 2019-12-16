Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and harmony in wake of the violence perpetrated by Muslim mobs across the country after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He requested everyone to refrain from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods. The statement comes a day after the Police entered Jamia Milia Islamia University to flush out violent ‘protesters’.

This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

The Prime Minister assured the citizens of the country that no Indian citizen had anything to fear from the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, “I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.”

PM Modi also said that vested interests were at work to create instability in the country. He stated, “The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance.”

The Prime Minister also said that it was deeply distressing to see violent protests and that damaging public property and disturbance of normal life has never been a part of our ethos as a country.

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Violent protests were witnessed across the country following the passage of the law in the Upper House of the Parliament. From Delhi to West Bengal and Assam, violence gripped the country. Buses have been torched, trains have been burnt and massive loss has been caused to public property.