Friday, December 20, 2019
Sharmistha said that she along with 50 other Delhi Mahila Congress members were taken into the Mandir Marg police station.

OpIndia Staff
Sharmistha Mukherjee detained by Delhi Mahila Congress members for protesting near HM Amit Shah's residence
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, image via India TV
The chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee was today detained near Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi during a protest against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sharmistha, who is the daughter of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, said that she along with 50 other Delhi Mahila Congress members were taken into the Mandir Marg police station by Delhi Police.

The police have claimed that they had detained Mukherjee along with others for organising a protest march “very close” to Shah’s residence.

In the last few days, the National Capital of the country witnessed a series of violent protests as rioters went on a rampage destroying public properties and vandalising scores of the vehicles. The riots in the Seelampur neighbourhood of Delhi also saw intense stone pelting and bomb explosion.

PM Modi had earlier issued an appeal to the citizens to maintain calm and accused the Congress party leaders of fanning falsehoods and misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Bill. PM Modi had alleged that politicians with vested interests were firing off from the students’ shoulders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had warned protesting students to first understand the provisions of the Act instead of being tricked into by the opposition leaders.

A concerted attempt to spread misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Bill triggered violent protests across the country following the passage of the law in the Upper House of the Parliament. From Delhi to West Bengal and Assam, violence gripped the country. Buses have been torched, trains have been burnt and massive loss has been caused to public property.

