Stones were pelted from inside the mosque in a rally taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Jharkand earlier today.

CAA के समर्थन में निकली रैली पर मस्जिद से जिहादियों के हमले की सच्चाई बयां करता जबान… pic.twitter.com/gwUgUQyQoh — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) January 23, 2020

In a video shared by VHP on social media, a police officer can be heard saying that the stones were pelted from the mosque on the rally. As per the video, the policemen were also injured in the stonepelting. The VHP alleged that stones and petrol bombs were hurled at the rally targeting homes of Hindus as well as women. “Police was mute spectator. As soon as Soren formed government with Congress support the Hindus are attacked?” VHP tweeted.

The incident happened when the pro-CAA rally reached Amlatoli Chowk area in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district. While the stonepelting at the rally led to communal tension, as per reports, the police force is present there and law and order situation is under control.