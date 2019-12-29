Sunday, December 29, 2019
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Pieces of meat thrown near Shiv temple causes outrage among devotees, road blocked for 6 hours
CrimeNews Reports

Jharkhand: Pieces of meat thrown near Shiv temple causes outrage among devotees, road blocked for 6 hours

There is a long history of Hindu-Muslim tension here. The incident also led to clashes between the local people and the police. When the police assured the immediate arrest of the culprits, the people calmed down

OpIndia Staff
Karamdaha dukhiya shiv mandir meat
Engagements305

Several pieces of prohibited meat were thrown near a temple on Sunday (December 29, 2019) at Karamdaha on the border of Dhanbad and Jamtara district of Jharkhand to incite religious sentiments of Hindus. This incident happened near Dukhiya Mahadev temple. Police have termed it the handiwork of some mischievous elements. An FIR has been registered against unknown people in this case. Hearing the news of meat in the temple, which was presumed to be beef, the angry locals blocked the road for about 6 hours. After that, the police reached the spot and pacified the anguished crowd.

In this regard, OpIndia spoke to Dainik Jagran’s local journalist Pramod Chaudhary, who said that the area was already sensitive due to the Muslim-majority population. Chaudhary said that there is a long history of Hindu-Muslim tension here. The incident also led to clashes between the local people and the police. When the police assured the immediate arrest of the culprits, the people calmed down. OpIndia also tried to contact SDPO Arvind Upadhyay but could not talk to him.

The incident happened in a deserted area. The said temple is situated on the ghat of the Barakar River. The road from Govindpur to Sahibganj passes through this vicinity, which was blocked by angry people for 6 hours. Jamtara MLA and Congress leader Irfan Ansari, reacting to the incident, said: “The people of Jamtara have elected me with a great majority. I assure that the culprits will not be spared. Those who have lit the fire, they will also go to jail. Those who have thrown a piece of meat in the temple will also be caught and sent to jail. I will not allow dodging and cheating here. The terrorists will soon be under the grip of the police. You can trust me.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

This is the same area where a year ago a person named Minhaj Ansari had circulated photo of Beef on social media. He later died in police custody, after which there was a lot of ruckus. 22-year-old Minhaj circulated a photo of chopped cow on WhastApp along with inflammatory statements. Later, his family members alleged that he was tortured and killed by the police. According to the police, his condition worsened in custody, after which he was admitted to RIMS, where he died later.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

“Kids die, nothing new in it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after 77 children die in Kota in December

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while speaking to media on the death of children in the state said that children die, there is nothing new in it.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

Illegal bungalows: Did you know of Arundhati Roy’s bungalow on illegally grabbed forest land?

Abhishek Banerjee -
bangladesh

Bangladesh: Mentally challenged minor boy Rajib Chandra Biswas tortured by village headman Abu Taher for ‘not showing respect’

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

199,890FansLike
210,613FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com