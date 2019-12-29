Several pieces of prohibited meat were thrown near a temple on Sunday (December 29, 2019) at Karamdaha on the border of Dhanbad and Jamtara district of Jharkhand to incite religious sentiments of Hindus. This incident happened near Dukhiya Mahadev temple. Police have termed it the handiwork of some mischievous elements. An FIR has been registered against unknown people in this case. Hearing the news of meat in the temple, which was presumed to be beef, the angry locals blocked the road for about 6 hours. After that, the police reached the spot and pacified the anguished crowd.

In this regard, OpIndia spoke to Dainik Jagran’s local journalist Pramod Chaudhary, who said that the area was already sensitive due to the Muslim-majority population. Chaudhary said that there is a long history of Hindu-Muslim tension here. The incident also led to clashes between the local people and the police. When the police assured the immediate arrest of the culprits, the people calmed down. OpIndia also tried to contact SDPO Arvind Upadhyay but could not talk to him.

The incident happened in a deserted area. The said temple is situated on the ghat of the Barakar River. The road from Govindpur to Sahibganj passes through this vicinity, which was blocked by angry people for 6 hours. Jamtara MLA and Congress leader Irfan Ansari, reacting to the incident, said: “The people of Jamtara have elected me with a great majority. I assure that the culprits will not be spared. Those who have lit the fire, they will also go to jail. Those who have thrown a piece of meat in the temple will also be caught and sent to jail. I will not allow dodging and cheating here. The terrorists will soon be under the grip of the police. You can trust me.”

This is the same area where a year ago a person named Minhaj Ansari had circulated photo of Beef on social media. He later died in police custody, after which there was a lot of ruckus. 22-year-old Minhaj circulated a photo of chopped cow on WhastApp along with inflammatory statements. Later, his family members alleged that he was tortured and killed by the police. According to the police, his condition worsened in custody, after which he was admitted to RIMS, where he died later.