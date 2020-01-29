A 29-year-old bus conductor in Karnataka named Madhu NC employed at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam in January.

Madhu cleared the prelims in October last year. He studied Ethics, Language, Maths, General Studies, Essay Writing, besides Political Science & International Relations (optional subjects). Interestingly, he wrote his prelims in Kannada but his mains in English. He studied for 5 hours, every single day, taking time from his 8-hour job. Madhu would wake up at 4 o clock in the morning and complete his studies before going for work.

He was overjoyed when he found out that he has cleared the mains exam. Madhu is the first in his family to go to school. His parents are reportedly both illiterate. His elder brother and sister-in-law are reportedly uneducated too. He is now looking forward to the interview round to be held on 25th March.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Madhu has stated that his parents are overjoyed, though they do not even fully understand what exams he has cleared or what it may mean.

The 29-year-old hails from the town of Malavalli, Mandya, and started working at the young age of 19 as a bus conductor. He completed his bachelors and masters degree through distance learning.

The Managing Director of BMTC, C Shikha, an IAS officer herself, has been tutoring him for 2 hours every week for the upcoming interview. Madhu hopes to become an IAS officer like Sikha one day and quit his present job.

Madhu had earlier appeared for Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exam in 2014. He, however, failed in clearing the exam. He did not lose hope and appeared for the UPSC exam in 2018, which he again failed to clear. Not giving up, he studied hard and appeared again in 2019. The Karnataka bus conductor did not take any private coaching but instead relied on self-study. His seniors at the BMTC office also mentored him throughout.

He said, “I watch a lot of youtube videos to learn how to prepare for the interview. I am learning the art of answering questions with confidence. I am very positive and confident that I will clear the interview too.” Madhu’s inspirational story shows us that everything is possible with perseverance, grit, and determination.