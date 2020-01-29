Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Watch: Female shopkeeper in Yavatmal scares off anti-CAA rioters with red chilli powder

Several organizations had called for a Bharat Bandh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday.

OpIndia Staff
Female shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Yavatmal throws chilli powder at mob that was trying to forcefully shut her shop
Anti-CAA protests/ Representational Image, via Twitter
In a strange incident, a shopkeeper in Yavatmal used red chilli powder to stop the violent mob protesting against CAA from forcefully shutting her shop during Bharat Bandh called by multiple organisations on Wednesday.

In the video, it can be seen that a violent mob is forcefully trying to shut a shop in the city. The woman shopkeeper accompanied by another man threw chilli powder on the protestors to protect themselves from the frenzied mob.

A lady can be seen carrying a packet of chilli powder and chasing the anti-CAA rioters, who tried to forcefully shut the shop. As the duo resorted to self-defence, the violent mob ran away from the spot.

The Yavatmal police have also reportedly baton-charged against the violent mob.

