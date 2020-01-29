In a strange incident, a shopkeeper in Yavatmal used red chilli powder to stop the violent mob protesting against CAA from forcefully shutting her shop during Bharat Bandh called by multiple organisations on Wednesday.

#WATCH A shopkeeper in Yavatmal uses Red Chilli powder to stop the agitators protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR from shutting her shop today during Bharat Bandh called by multiple organisations. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/32aE3JaReU — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

In the video, it can be seen that a violent mob is forcefully trying to shut a shop in the city. The woman shopkeeper accompanied by another man threw chilli powder on the protestors to protect themselves from the frenzied mob.

A lady can be seen carrying a packet of chilli powder and chasing the anti-CAA rioters, who tried to forcefully shut the shop. As the duo resorted to self-defence, the violent mob ran away from the spot.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Yavatmal police have also reportedly baton-charged against the violent mob.

Several organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday.