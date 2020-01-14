Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home Crime Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt
CrimeNews Reports

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

Ajmal Hussain, who originally hails from Assam and was currently living in Mumbai, got acquainted with a 23-year-old woman and her niece by posing himself as 'Ashish Dubey'.

OpIndia Staff
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name
Image used for representaional purpose, courtesy: Dhaka Tribune
Engagements4348

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by one Ajmal Hussain Lashkar (26) as he blackmailed her with a sex-tape of her aunt. The accused also threatened to make the video public if the teenager did not give in to his demands. Mumbai Police have now arrested Ajmal from suburban Khar in Mumbai after the minor victim allegedly became pregnant.

According to the Police, Ajmal Hussain, who originally hails from Assam and was currently living in Mumbai, got acquainted with a 23-year-old woman and her niece at a party by posing himself as ‘Ashish Dubey’ after which they became close.

“The accused gave the woman and her niece an alias name. He later raped the woman after promising to marry her and made obscene videos of her without her knowledge,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohan Dahikar.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Ajmal, thereafter, allegedly used this recording to blackmail and rape the teenage niece multiple times until she got pregnant.

The Police started investigating the matter soon after the teenage girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Bangur Police station. Azmal Lashkar has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, a 15-year-old minor Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and filmed by three men in Ghosia village of Kaushambi district that falls under Saray Akil police station, near Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh in September last year. In a video of the gang-rape that had gone viral, the girl could be reportedly heard begging for mercy. However, the brutes refused to spare her.

All the three accused in the horrific Kaushambi rape case, namely the main accused Adil and others Nazik and Mohammad Akib aka ‘Badka’ were caught by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Mumbai news, Mumbai video, Mumbai weather

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com