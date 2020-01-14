A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by one Ajmal Hussain Lashkar (26) as he blackmailed her with a sex-tape of her aunt. The accused also threatened to make the video public if the teenager did not give in to his demands. Mumbai Police have now arrested Ajmal from suburban Khar in Mumbai after the minor victim allegedly became pregnant.

According to the Police, Ajmal Hussain, who originally hails from Assam and was currently living in Mumbai, got acquainted with a 23-year-old woman and her niece at a party by posing himself as ‘Ashish Dubey’ after which they became close.

“The accused gave the woman and her niece an alias name. He later raped the woman after promising to marry her and made obscene videos of her without her knowledge,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohan Dahikar.

Ajmal, thereafter, allegedly used this recording to blackmail and rape the teenage niece multiple times until she got pregnant.

The Police started investigating the matter soon after the teenage girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Bangur Police station. Azmal Lashkar has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, a 15-year-old minor Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and filmed by three men in Ghosia village of Kaushambi district that falls under Saray Akil police station, near Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh in September last year. In a video of the gang-rape that had gone viral, the girl could be reportedly heard begging for mercy. However, the brutes refused to spare her.

All the three accused in the horrific Kaushambi rape case, namely the main accused Adil and others Nazik and Mohammad Akib aka ‘Badka’ were caught by the Uttar Pradesh Police.