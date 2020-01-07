Prakash Javadekar continues to expose foreign media’s biased reporting, takes aim on NYTimes over its JNU violence reportage

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, appears to have had enough with the propagandists in the media, especially the foreign media. In a scathing attack against the New York Times, Javadekar said that the newspaper has the most ardent Ram Bhakts in its ranks and they seem to find Him everywhere. The NYT had made a dubious claim that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were raised during clashes at JNU.

It seems @nytimes consists of the most ardent bhakts of Lord Ram as they seem to find him everywhere 😂. On a serious note, waiting to read @nytimes ground reporting of the violence & religious persecution from Shri Nankana Sahib. Which slogans did they hear there?@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/lENTO3MLL6 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 7, 2020

Javadekar further went on to ask the news organisation what slogans were being chanted by the Muslim mob in Pakistan that unleashed an attack on the Sikhs at the sacred shrine of Shri Nankana Sahib. In the screenshot of the tweet that was shared by Javadekar to slam the NYT, professor Abhinav Prakash criticized the news org for labeling ABVP a far-right Hindu organization and mocked them by saying that it wasn’t any surprise POTUS Donald Trump calls them Fake News.

Read: New York Times blames aeroplanes while downplaying the 9/11 terror attacks, updates article after backlash on social media

- Ad - - article resumes -

On Monday, Prakash Javadekar had called out Financial Times for propagandizing on behalf of the leftist mob at JNU campus. Tweeting at FT, the Minister had said, “Technologists across the world would be eager to get the tech possessed by you, which helps decipher that a masked mob is ‘nationalist’. Also, all universities & institutions in our country are secular”.

There has been a flurry of propaganda since the events of Sunday when violence was unleashed at JNU. A concerted attempt was launched to absolve the Leftists of all crimes despite the overwhelming evidence indicating their involvement in the violence while a barrage of fake news sought to blame ABVP for the crime.