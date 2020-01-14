Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

The group of individuals sat in the formation of "No NPR, No NRC and No CAA" during the first ODI match in the 3-match series between India and Australia in Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

OpIndia Staff
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans
Spectators protest against CAA, NRC at Wankhede
Even as the protests against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act is on the ebb, some of the attention-seeking CAA detractors took to Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to express their opposition to the Act that came into force last week.

The group of individuals sat in the formation of “No NPR, No NRC and No CAA” during the first ODI match in the 3-match series between India and Australia in Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. The individual letters of the message were written in large font on their white t-shirts. However, soon, individuals supporting CAA, NRC and NPR accosted the group as the crowds surrounding them started chanting pro-Modi slogans.

As can be seen in the above video, when some individuals, confront the group of anti-CAA protestors, seemingly for their No CAA, No NRC and No NPR formation, crowds sitting around them enthusiastically start chanting “Modi! Modi!”.

Towards the end, one can also hear spectators shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” slogans, prompting the beleaguered group donning the “No CAA, No NPR and No NRC” t-shirts to also join in raising the nationalistic slogans.

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill has sparked off anti-CAA protests, mainly among left-liberals, who have staunchly opposed the act aimed at granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Several left-leaning universities saw violence, arson and acts of vandalism as anti-CAA protestors ran riot under the pretext of carrying out peaceful protest.

However, the protests have tend to fizzle out after extensive awareness campaign from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, educating the people about the provisions of the Act and allaying their fears that were fanned by Congress and other opposition parties.

