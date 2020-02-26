Friday, February 21, 2020
Home News Reports 26/11 Islamic terrorists had 10 fake IDs with Hindu names: Special Public Prosecutor supports Rakesh Maria’s revelations
News ReportsPolitics

26/11 Islamic terrorists had 10 fake IDs with Hindu names: Special Public Prosecutor supports Rakesh Maria’s revelations

Speaking to ANI, Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said, "It's true that the IDs carried Hindu names. Kasab had given a statement in Mumbai court which proved that the 10 accused had 10 fake IDs. We had presented IDs in the court. We proved it.

OpIndia Staff
26/11 special prosecutor supports Rakesh Maria's revelations, says all 10 terrorists were carrying 10 fake IDs with Hindu names
Public prosecuter in 26/11 case Ujjwal Nikam picture courtesy: News24x7 plus
Engagements451

Standing by the claims of Former Top Cop Rakesh Maria who made stunning revelations about a plot to blame Hindus for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case backed Maria saying the terrorist were indeed given fake IDs to pose as a Hindu. Ujjwal Nikam said that IDs carried by the terrorists had fake Hindu names.

Speaking to ANI, Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said, “It’s true that the IDs carried Hindu names. Kasab had given a statement in Mumbai court which proved that the 10 accused had 10 fake IDs. We had presented IDs in the court. We proved it.”

Nikam stated that Kasab had testified that Kafa, who provided military training to the terrorists had made those fake IDs available to them. The purpose of the fake IDs was to mislead the police, stated Nikam.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Earlier this week former Mumbai Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s revelations in his book “Let me say it now” that claimed that Ajmal Kasab had an ID with a Hindu name Samir Chaudhary on it had made media headlines.

Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”. According to Maria, Lashkar and ISI planned to make all the ten terrorists who attacked Mumbai on 26/11 seem like disgruntled Hindus avenging the ‘atrocities’ perpetrated against Muslims. All ten terrorists were provided with saffron or red thread to be tied around their wrist so as to lend them a veneer of pious Hindus.

“There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and there he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan,” Maria has written in his book.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, attacking Chidambaram and Congress party over the issue, had stated that the Congress party tried to hatch a deeper conspiracy, full of deceit and lies, to raise the bogey of Hindu terror on the direction of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Mumbai attack, Mumbai weather, Mumbai news

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,322FansLike
235,487FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com