Standing by the claims of Former Top Cop Rakesh Maria who made stunning revelations about a plot to blame Hindus for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 case backed Maria saying the terrorist were indeed given fake IDs to pose as a Hindu. Ujjwal Nikam said that IDs carried by the terrorists had fake Hindu names.

Speaking to ANI, Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday said, “It’s true that the IDs carried Hindu names. Kasab had given a statement in Mumbai court which proved that the 10 accused had 10 fake IDs. We had presented IDs in the court. We proved it.”

#WATCH U Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case:..We had presented 10 IDs before court,they were fake. It’s true that the IDs carried Hindu names.Kasab had given statement in Mumbai court which proved that the 10 accused had 10 fake IDs…We proved it pic.twitter.com/wls4rWRj0V — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Nikam stated that Kasab had testified that Kafa, who provided military training to the terrorists had made those fake IDs available to them. The purpose of the fake IDs was to mislead the police, stated Nikam.

Earlier this week former Mumbai Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s revelations in his book “Let me say it now” that claimed that Ajmal Kasab had an ID with a Hindu name Samir Chaudhary on it had made media headlines.

Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”. According to Maria, Lashkar and ISI planned to make all the ten terrorists who attacked Mumbai on 26/11 seem like disgruntled Hindus avenging the ‘atrocities’ perpetrated against Muslims. All ten terrorists were provided with saffron or red thread to be tied around their wrist so as to lend them a veneer of pious Hindus.

“There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and there he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan,” Maria has written in his book.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, attacking Chidambaram and Congress party over the issue, had stated that the Congress party tried to hatch a deeper conspiracy, full of deceit and lies, to raise the bogey of Hindu terror on the direction of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.