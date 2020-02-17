Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Politics Bharti Airtel shells out ₹10,000 crore towards outstanding AGR dues after Supreme Court's contempt order
LawNews Reports

Bharti Airtel shells out ₹10,000 crore towards outstanding AGR dues after Supreme Court’s contempt order

The statement came after the Supreme Court issued contempt proceedings against the company. The Union Government was also forced to issue a stringent order asking telcos to clear outstanding dues by Friday midnight.

OpIndia Staff
Bharti Airtel shells out ₹10,000 crore to DoT towards AGR dues
Representational Image (Photo Credits: The Financial Express)
Engagements114

On Monday. Bharti Airtel in a statement said that the company had paid ₹10,000 crores to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) towards outstanding Associated Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

The company which owes nearly ₹35,586 crores to the Government in the form of AGR, has also made it clear that the remaining amount would subsequently be cleared, following a self-assessment exercise.

Bharti Airtel was quoted as saying, “The total amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor. We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the SC”

- Ad - - article resumes -

The statement came after the Supreme Court issued contempt proceedings against the company. The Union Government was also forced to issue a stringent order asking telcos to clear outstanding dues by Friday midnight. Reportedly, the Centre would have sent another notice with the updated penalty and punitive action, if payment was not made by Friday evening.

Read: Supreme Court issues contempt proceedings against telcos for failing to clear outstanding AGR dues

The company had previously announced that it would make the payment of ₹10,000 crores by February 20 and the remaining by March 17. Bharti Airtel also said that it will submit supporting details at the time of balance payment.

The Supreme Court had earlier observed that a desk officer from the Department of Telecommunication wrote a letter to the Attorney General and other authorities, saying that no coercive action should be taken against telcos for recovery of outstanding dues within the 90-day time-frame fixed by the apex court.

Different telecom giants, including Airtel, Vodafone and Tata collectively owe the government revenues worth over Rs 1.47 lakh crores.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Airtel plans, airtel dth, airtel tv

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -

Ramon Magsaysay Award: Established by two CIA linked American organisations in memory of a CIA groomed Philippines president

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com