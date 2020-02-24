Monday, February 24, 2020
As Muslim rioters go on rampage, open fire at police in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area, liberals insinuate ‘Bhagwa terror’: Here’s how it’s misleading

The violence comes two days after a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

OpIndia Staff
After stones become wallets, orange crates become Bhagwa flags
Muslim rioters seen carrying orange coloured crates and not 'Bhagwa flags', (courtesy: Twitter)
Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

The police resorted to shelling tear gas to disperse the crowd. While 15 people had been reportedly injured, including two cameramen and six police officers, a head constable Ratan Lal has been killed in the ensuing. A petrol pump has been set on fire at Bhajanpura in East Delhi and many vehicles have been burnt. The situation in Delhi remains tense

A video of the same was shared by journalist Saurabh Trivedi.

While the Islamist rioters are seen going on a rampage injuring several cops and civilians there is this assortment of liberals on Twitter who have been insinuating ‘Bhagwa terror’ behind the ruckus. Basically, members of the liberal gang on Twitter are trying their best to safeguard the Muslims by shifting the blame on Hindu’s. A phenomenon which is very typical with these left-liberals.

‘Liberals’ were quick to concoct that the mob were running with ‘Bhagwa’ flags in their hand. They claim that at least three flags were visible in the video.

Jamia coordination committee also took to Twitter to slyly link this gross act of terror perpetrated by Muslim mob to “Bhagwa terror”.

However, some alert Twitter users quickly pointed out that those were actually not ‘Bhagwa flags’ but orange coloured crates, seen in the hands of these Islamist rioters.

A closer look at the images shared on Twitter shows that these rioters are carrying orange crates in their hands and not orange flags as ridiculously claimed by these liberals.

Muslim rioters seen carrying orange coloured crates

Muslim rioters seen carrying orange coloured crates

In fact, journalist Saurabh Trivedi also took to Twitter to confirm that he was there for the last five hours and everything happened in front of him.

It has been reported that Delhi police constable Ratan Lal has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

Though there are pictures which show these Islamists protestors initiating the brutality and the Delhi police simply retaliating to control the frenzied mob, it’s paradoxical how Jamia students have reportedly decided to assemble at New Police headquarters at 6:30 pm to protest against “Police brutality and mob violence”.

Violence has erupted across the national capital again as anti-CAA protesters escalated their efforts to spread anarchy in Delhi.

The violence comes two days after a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protestors warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. It resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area.

The Shaheen Bagh model of blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, in an attempt to force the Government to revoke CAA, was replicated at Jafrabad Metro Station. Fuelled by Islamic supremacy, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had been on a sit-in protest for the past 2.5 months, thereby leading to job losses and traffic woes. And now, it appears, the streets of Delhi have descended into chaos.

Latest articles

