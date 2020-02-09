Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Official Twitter account of LensKart turns troll, posts tweet against NRC
News ReportsSocial Media

Official Twitter account of LensKart turns troll, posts tweet against NRC

The "reference to 1950" was a jibe at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process that was first conducted in Assam in 1951.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements1101

On Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear business company, put out a controversial tweet in reply to Prajwal Busta, Member of Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board, who questioned the doublespeak of Shaheen Bagh protestors.

She had highlighted how those who refused to show documents were willingly displaying their Voter IDs while standing in queues outside polling booths.

In defence of the Shaheen Bagh protestors, Lenskart tweeted, “These documents are not of 1950, Miss Prajwal.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Lenskart turns "troll", speaks against NRC and draws the ire of Netizens
The contentious Anti-NRC tweet has now been deleted.

The “reference to 1950” was a jibe at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process that was first conducted in Assam in 1951. This anti-NRC tweet irked several Twitter users who called out the company for its tweet.

It may be noted that Prajwal Busta didn’t tag LensKart or any other handle in the tweet, she had only included few hashtags in the tweet, along with a photograph of voters in front of a polling booth. Still the official Twitter handle of LensKart chose to respond to the tweet with a controversial tweet.

Journalist Kanchan Gupta accused the company of deliberate misinterpretation of the Citizenship Amendment Act that has fuelled protests in Shaheen Bagh. He suggested his followers to avoid using the company’s glasses.

A user who goes by the handle, @Jal_Kukdi, took a jibe at Lenskart and suggested that they themselves need better quality spectacles to avoid misreading things.

Read- Modi government dispels myths about NRC: Here are 13 FAQs and their answers published by the govt

Miffed by the contentious tweet, a Twitter user (@sanjeevpathak2) dropped his plans to buy a new set of spectacles from the company.

Another Twitter user (@Chandan_tndn) wrote that companies such as Ola and Snapdeal can now sympathise with Lenkskart for being at the epicenter of social media backlash.

This is not the first time that such a prominent establishment has come under the scanner for controversial tweets. Earlier, an Islamist by the name of Khurshid Zenia tweeted in support of the rioters in Jamia Millia Islamia from the official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:eye-wear, glasses, nrc company, anti-nrc

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com